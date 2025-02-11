Squid Game returned for another round of deadly games with Lee Jung Jae last year. The second season received mixed reactions from the fans, who were eagerly looking forward to it. Some were happy about how it turned out while others complained about the abrupt ending. Nevertheless, the seventh episode of season 2 left all the viewers with many questions, subsequently increasing excitement for the final season.

Squid Game 3 is gearing up to premiere on June 27 on Netflix. Ahead of the highly anticipated release, old media coverage has resurfaced, sparking divided opinions. In 2023, the Korean media outlet OSEN reported that seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back to back and featured 13 episodes.

The second season already aired seven of them, leaving the third and final season with only six episodes. On various online forums, users discussed whether the creators could adequately wrap up the complex storyline in the final season. Many fear for another hasty ending with just six episodes. One user commented, “Six episodes is way too short,” while the other wrote, “I’m curious… Will Seong Gi Hun survive until the end of the six episodes, or will there be a new winner?”

While the worries seem valid, they can’t be confirmed now. Neither Netflix nor the creator, Hwang Dong Hyuk, officially revealed the number of episodes for Squid Game 3. Fans of the cult series are still hoping for some extra episodes for a final and perfect ending. Until an official confirmation, it can only be considered a rumor.

Meanwhile, while many worry about the number of episodes, others are excited about a grand ending, given the massive production budget. On February 10, another outlet reported that seasons 2 and 3 were allocated a staggering 100 billion KRW budget.

Squid Game 3 has 6 episodes and sharing 100 billion KRW budget with season 2 pic.twitter.com/w059n0a21E — Lousy Cat (@lousy_catt) February 10, 2025

Squid Game 3 will narrate the final fate of Seong Gi Hun, aka Player 456 (played by Lee Jung Jae), and the remaining participants. The creepy red-light-green-light doll is expected to make a grand return with her boyfriend, who briefly appeared mid-credit during the previous season. Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun will face each other again as rivals, while Wi Ha Joon continues searching for his elder brother.

Squid Game 3 will also feature major characters like Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Im Siwan, Yang Dong Gyun, and Kang Ae Shim among others.

According to reports, creator Hwang Dong Hyuk confirmed that the upcoming season will focus on Seong Gi Hun’s journey to the end and his shocking plans instead of reuniting with his daughter. He revealed that the sole purpose of the third season will be bringing his character arc a much-needed closure, thus ending the deadly saga. He has confirmed that Squid Game 3 will mark the final ending of the fan-favorite series.

