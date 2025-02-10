Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. It turned ten last year, and on that occasion, the film was re-released in the US and several parts of the world. It is now running in theatres in India. The film has many stories, and one of them is shared by Anne Hathaway, who plays one of the scientists in the movie. It was related to the space suits they wore, and she shared her honest thoughts on the attire, also revealing that Matt Damon did not mince his words to describe the feeling. Scroll below for the deets.

Nolan’s film won several accolades, including an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2014. The film featured an ensemble cast comprising Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine. When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked with piloting a spacecraft along with a team of researchers to find a new planet for humans.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet’s report, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Anne Hathaway called the Interstellar spacesuit one of the worst costumes ever. She said, “The worst costume I’ve ever had was on Interstellar. Oh, those spacesuits were, they were hard. And you know we were in pretty rugged conditions. We were in Iceland; we were running through water. We were, you know, climbing glaciers. And maybe I put too much pressure on myself, but I was the only girl on the crew who was wearing one. So, I just thought, ‘I can’t complain about this. It can’t be me that breaks.'”

While Anne tried controlling her emotions and tolerating the worst spacesuits, her Interstellar co-star Matt Damon made it easier by blurting out his true feelings. Damon said, “Then, your buddy Matt Damon came in and started his first day. And about two hours into it, he just pitched forward and went, ‘This is the worst f***ing costume I’ve ever worn.’ And it was OK, because once Matt Damon said it then the rest of us could complain.”

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is a phenomenon, with a $203.2 million domestic haul. The film also performed brilliantly overseas, and its worldwide haul is $748.01 million. The film was re-released in India on February 7 and collected an estimated 10 crore at the Indian box office. It will be running in the theatres for a week only.

