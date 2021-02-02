Royal Rumble 2021 missed out on the live audience but no one would deny that it was an entertaining package. Just like every year, the 30-men rumble cheered us with some surprise entries. This edition saw a return of WWE stars like Christian, Carlito, Hurricane and our favourite, ‘demon’ Kane.

Amidst a bunch of speculations, hardly anyone predicted the return of the red monster. As we all know, Glenn Jacobs is the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, it’s hard for him to make an in-ring return. But that’s what Royal Rumble is all about- lots of surprises and memorable moments.

Now a free agent, Glenn Jacobs aka Kane entered at number 18th spot in Royal Rumble 2021 match. Even though he had a short appearance, his post-match deeds will stay with us forever. As per the report in CBS-WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee, the in-ring demon has donated his rumble pay for a scholarship scheme.

Kane donated his single day’s pay to the Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Knoxville. Now, isn’t that really a cool move by the reel life monster?

Speaking of the Royal Rumble 2021’s results, it’s Edge who successfully managed to book his spot at Wrestlemania 37’s main event match. Yes, the 47-year-old veteran pro-wrestler won the Royal Rumble match for the second time. It was back in 2010 when he scored his first victory. He turned the tables by giving an ‘edge’ to Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

Speaking of other two main card matches, Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship by giving Goldberg a taste of Claymore city. Another important match was between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. It was a ‘Last Man Standing’ contest which was in the favour of Owens but thanks to low blows and of course, Paul Heyman, Reigns defended his Universal title successfully.

