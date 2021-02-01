Jonathan Huber aka Brodie Lee’s death was the biggest shocker of the pro-wrestling world in recent times. Irrespective of the promotion he was working for, every other brand too came together and paid a tribute to the bearded superstar. At WWE Royal Rumble 2021, Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods’s New Day dedicated a special kind of a tribute to the former WWE star.

The trio was seen in new in-ring gear with Huber’s portray on the back of their jackets. Responding to such a gesture, fans from all across are showering the trio with lots of love. For the unversed, Huber had a decent run in WWE as Luke Harper. He was one of the members of Bray Wyatt led Wyatt family. Post that, he signed to AEW and wrestled under a ring name, Brodie Lee. There too, he gained a huge fan following in a short span of time.

In AEW, Jonathan Huber was a part of Dark Order stable as a leader named Brodie Lee. Unfortunately, he breathed his last at a young age of 41 on 26th December 2020. As per Huber’s wife, the pro-wrestling star died due to a non-COVID related lung issue.

Upon Jonathan Huber’s death, AEW had released a statement that reads, “The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr Brodie Lee…We send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

WWE too had released a statement offering condolences on a shocking loss in the pro-wrestling industry.

