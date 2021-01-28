WWE has always been a brand of pro-wrestling which enjoys a humongous and loyal fanbase in India. Considering the love and market, the company is all set to deepen its roots by launching NXT India very soon. Considering it, they recently promoted Indian talent in the form of Giant Zanjeer, Sareena Sandhu and others on the stage of Superstar Spectacle.

A bunch of Indian pro-wrestlers shared the ring with renowned stars like Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Charlotte and many others. Speaking of the complete list of new Indian talent, Superstar Spectacle featured Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Guru Raaj, Jeet Rama and Sareena Sandhu.

The pay-per-view saw Finn Balor defeating Guru Raaj (singles match), Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet defeating Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura (tag team match), AJ Styles defeating Jeet Rama (singles match), Charlotte Flair and Sareena Sandhu defeating Bayley and Natalya (tag team match). It also featured a tag team match between established Indian tag team Indus Sher teaming up with Drew McIntyre to defeat Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz.

Leaving aside the result of Superstar Spectacle, WWE has successfully introduced new Indian faces to the audience and it won’t be surprise if they saw a huge push in the coming days.

Interestingly, out of newly introduced pro-wrestlers, 7ft-2inch Giant Zanjeer and 7ft, tall Dilsher Shanky is trained under the supervision of former WWE superstar The Great Khali. While Zanjeer has been a Basketball player, the latter has an experience of playing professional Cricket. Jeet Rama has been a two-time Kushti National Heavyweight Champion and three-time winner of the Hind Kesari award, which is an impressive record in itself. Guru Raaj has been a farmer in past and is a major attraction on WWE’s roster as he’s being said as the first Indian high-flyer.

