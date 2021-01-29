WWE fans couldn’t control their excitement as Royal Rumble 2021 is just a couple of days away. Unfortunately, this edition won’t be the same as usual as the live audience factor will be missing. Nonetheless, as fans, we are assured of some breathtaking matches.

Be it Royal Rumble returns or Championship contests, the hype has been perfectly built for D-Day. Without a doubt, the women and men rumble matches are the most anticipated ones, fight for gold between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and Goldberg are also worth waiting for.

Now, there are some strong reports coming in on Drew McIntyre versus Goldberg match for WWE Championship. Earlier, we have learnt that there are high chances of McIntyre retaining the belt as Vince McMahon wants to induce him into the big league by giving him a victory over Goldberg. But now, it’s heard that The Miz might cash in his Money In The Bank contract after McIntyre’s victory.

Yes, you read that right! It’s highly possible that The Miz cash in his contract and well, could even emerge victorious. If something like this happens, Royal Rumble 2021 would turn out to be an interesting one. Let’s wait and see what’s in the store for fans.

For the unversed, Royal Rumble 2021 is slated to take place on 31st January 2021.

Meanwhile, during a recent chat, The Miz spoke on the ‘most electrifying man in the sports entertainment’. He lauded the Dwayne Johnson’s mic skills, in-ring presence and charisma. The ‘awesome’ star reveals it’s the big Hollywood guy who made him fall in love with the promotion again and find that lost zeal.

While speaking with SunSport, The Miz thanked The Rock for inspiring him. He said, “The Rock made me love WWE again. Every time he talked, I wanted to hear what he was going to say next. Every time he was in the ring, I wanted to see what was going to happen.”

