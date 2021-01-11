The arena is the most important aspect of WWE and without it, everything feels like sh*t. Yes! And the lockdown phase has been the best example of it. Now, as we gearing up towards Royal Rumble 2021, let’s hope the company comes up with some great solution. Till then, if you’re missing out on loudest pops of Rumble match, we have a compilation for you.

Goldberg

Goldberg’s 2017 entrance makes one of the loudest crowd reactions of Royal Rumble in recent times. And why not, it had none other than Brock Lesnar standing inside the ring waiting for the number 28. When the titantron hit Goldberg’s theme, everyone in the crowd went crazy and started chanting “Goldberg…Goldberg”.

Triple H

It was a WWE moment when Triple H and Roman Reigns came face to face standing in a ring during Royal Rumble 2016. “Time to play the game” triggered one of the biggest ever pops for the game. It still gives us goosebumps.

AJ Styles

The Rumble match of 2016 is majorly remembered for the debut of the phenomenal one. Yes, it’s the year when AJ Styles joined WWE. It was Roman Reigns alone in the ring when Styles made a phenomenal entrance. Being one of the most popular pro-wrestlers across the globe, Styles debut saw one of the biggest debuts pops ever.

John Cena

John Cena and an overwhelming crowd response go hand in hand. Something similar was witnessed during 2008’s Rumble match. The WWE poster boy made a return after an injury. Not just crowd, his entrance at number 30th spot even took Triple H by a big surprise. Fans were on their knees and cheered like there’s no tomorrow.

Edge

Who can forget Royal Rumble 2020? Edge returning after nine long years was a mesmerizing moment for WWE universe. It’s probably the biggest ever Rumble reaction we ever saw. Not just fans but even Rated R superstar was emotional while making an entrance.

So, this is our compilation of some of the biggest pops of Rumble matches ever. Do let us know your suggestions on the same through comments.

