Back in December 2020, we have learnt that Lady Gaga is getting a tribute through Oreo cookies dedicated to her. Many thought it to be mere rumours, but guess what, the product is finally out for people.

Advertisement

Oreo is a well-known brand amongst the consumers and more than taste, its cookies are known for an innovative touch to them. In the past, we have limited quirky editions of cookies and this time the company has honoured the singer-actress, who is known for her reinventions of image.

Advertisement

Speaking of Lady Gaga Oreo, the golden coloured cookies have chromatica patterns embossed on it. For the unversed, the singer had released her 6th studio album titled ‘Chromatica‘ back in May 2020. The album was received well by critics as well as the audience.

Taking to official Twitter handle, Oreo Cookie wrote, “The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal Loudly crying face)… OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today!”

The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal 😭)… OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today! 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/OPdkueC45h — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

So what are you waiting for? Grab your packet now.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has previously revealed about being ‘repeatedly r*ped’ when she was 19. She couldn’t deal with the trauma for years post the tragic incident and developed PTSD. She also opened up about her driving force during that tough time.

In an interview with Oprah Magazine, the Bad Romance singer revealed, “After I was raped, I cried on her couch for days.” Gaga explained, “Eventually, she turned on MTV and told me to look up. A female artist was performing. My grandmother said, ‘I’ll let you cry the rest of the day, but then tomorrow you’re going to go back out and make a real change in this world. No more tears tomorrow’.”

“Once I felt so depressed, I thought it was a good idea to give up. That’s the worst thing you can do. I wish I’d just asked for help. But I forgive myself,” she added.

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick & Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Are Unlikely To Have A Direct OTT Release, Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube