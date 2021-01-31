Roman Reigns, WWE’s Universal Champion, has not kept his calm or minced his words following retired wrestler, Undertaker’s claim of the current roaster being soft. For the unversed, a while ago Undertaker – born Mark William Calaway – said that today’s wrestlers are pretty and don’t have enough substance.

Advertisement

Now Reigns has replied to it saying that they are doing the same job and it is more physical. He even said that it was a statement made for a retired wrestler to sound like a gangster. Read on to know everything.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns appeared on this week’s Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina and responded to the Undertaker’s claim of today’s superstars being ’a little soft’. He said, “We do the same job. It’s not like the bumps got any worse or any better.”

Commenting on Undertaker’s remark, Roman Reigns continued, “You’re always hearing ’a drop kick was a finish back in my time.’ A dropkick is like the second move you see in a wrestling match nowadays. We’re doing a lot more. And sometimes I think we’re a lot more physical. And because the audience has seen so much more, we have to do a little more in order to peak their interest, in order to show them something different.”

He added, “What we call a false finish, a pin that people believe will be the final move of a match, we go through those like Steamboat-Savage. You’ll see that on a SmackDown. You’ll see 15 false finishes on a SmackDown.”

Speaking about Bill Goldberg seconding Undertaker’s words, Roman Reigns said, “Goldberg is just Goldberg. Who cares?” Talking about Undertaker’s comments of the then wrestler carrying guns and knives in the locker room, Reigns said that TSA was “just letting everything happen back then” while today security is strict.

Roman Reigns ended his response to the Undertaker by saying, “I think it was just like a retired guy trying to sound gangster.”

To give you a little background, during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast, Undertaker had said that he thinks the current roster of wrestlers is “a little soft”. Adding that they have an edge to them, the ex WWE wrestler stated that they are too “pretty [and] not enough substance.” He even added that wrestlers carried guns and knives in their bag during his time while today the locker room sees guys playing video games.

Must Read: Machine Gun Kelly Carries Megan Fox In His Arms While Surrounded Amid The Sea Of Fans – Pics Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube