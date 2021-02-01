Finally, the results for WWE Royal Rumble 2021 are out. It’s the rated R superstar, Edge who has emerged victorious in the 30-men rumble match. It’s his second victory of the pay-per-view. Apart from his victory, fans were surprised to see a ‘monstrous’ return of none other than Kane.

Speaking of results, Edge successfully managed to book his spot at Wrestlemania 37’s main event match. Yes, the 47-year-old veteran pro-wrestler has won the Royal Rumble match for the second time. It was back in 2010 when he scored his first victory. He turned the tables by giving an ‘edge’ to Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

As per the tradition, Rumble match saw some exciting surprise entrants. No, there was no John Cena, CM Punk or Dwayne Johnson amongst the 30 men. It was ‘demon’ Kane who surprised everyone by making his return. He was last seen during the Rumble match of 2016. Other than him, veteran pro-wrestler and rated R superstar’s friend, Christian returned to the ring. Thunderdome went crazy when his music hit titantron. Another entrance was of Carlito and it was the most unexpected one.

Speaking of other two main card matches, Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship by giving Goldberg a taste of Claymore city. The match gave an exploding start to Royal Rumble 2021. Initially, it looked like Goldberg is all set to end the reign of McIntyre but the Scottish psychopath managed to dominate the end result.

Another important match was between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. It was a ‘Last Man Standing’ contest which was in the favour of Owens but thanks to low blows and of course, Paul Heyman, Reigns defended his Universal title successfully. So, we can conclude on a line that no title changes occurred at Royal Rumble 2021.

