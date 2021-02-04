Edge is back with a bang and has made a statement by winning Royal Rumble 2021. He looked in his best shape ever and by best we mean, better than 2020’s Royal Rumble. He is more ripped and energetic than ever. But will he be appearing on a part-time basis just like his fellow colleagues- Brock Lesnar and Goldberg? Well, the rated R superstar has himself set the records straight.

Fans would be happy to know that the rated R superstar is working as a full-time performer. He himself has shared this good news by making a strong statement. He also took a cryptic dig at part-timers like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar who only appear for the main event and not for weekly shows.

In a talk with CBS Sports, Edge said, “That’s not why I came back. I didn’t just want to do regurgitated greatest hits. I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted to get in with a lot of talent so that… I could impart wisdom from 29 years of doing this, in terms of trying to tell a story, that’s really exciting for me. I love so much of this talent, and it’s exciting to be able to get in with them.”

“I came back committed to this. After my family, this is my top priority. If I’m asked to be in a title program heading into WrestleMania? I’m here every week. That’s the way I operate. I’m not going to be a guy who comes in for one week and floats off for eight weeks. If I’m involved and I’m in the mix, I’m going to be here every week because that’s how I operate,” Edge added further.

Not sure of Brock Lesnar but let’s see what Goldberg has to say about Edge’s “I’m not going to be a guy who comes in for one week and floats off for eight weeks” comment, as he is known to be very vocal on any slight remarks against him.

