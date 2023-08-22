Elizabeth Olsen is among the most celebrated and talented actresses in Hollywood. She has done some fantastic roles across various genres throughout her career and has impressed us with every one of them. Along with the roles, Olsen also does not shy away from doing some raunchy scenes on screen and once credited Kate Winslet for inspiring her to do so.

Olsen has been in the industry for over a decade now. Although she began acting at an early age, her professional film debut came with the highly acclaimed 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene. Among all her roles, the actress is widely known for playing Wanda, aka the Scarlette Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout her career, Elizabeth Olsen has always stayed unapologetic and unbothered when people have advised her not to go for full frontal n*dity in movies. However, this was not the case ever since she started acting, and it was Titanic star Kate Winslet who inspired her. Back in 2015, during her interview with The Edit, Olsen revealed how watching Kate performing n*de made her feel comfortable about herself. She said, “I remember watching Holy Smoke and thinking that it was so reassuring to see a young Kate doing something that was so bold in so many ways.”

The Avengers: Age Of Ultron star continued, “I thought to myself, ‘OK, so it doesn’t destroy your career if you appear n*de or take risks.” But, she was advised against stripping completely on-screen by her friends and family. Elizabeth Olsen said, “Not everyone in my family and group of friends thought it was the best idea to be naked in a movie. There are actresses, young and old, who have decided never to do that, and they become these examples people talk to you about.”

However, this did not change the WandaVision star’s mind, as she liked n*dity but had her own boundaries. She said, “You want that voyeuristic quality, but I never feel I have to be n*de. You won’t ever see me in a beauty shot in a bikini on a beach. That’s a character I will never play.”

