In the world of glamour, where red carpets, flashing cameras, and designer outfits dominate headlines, there’s an often overlooked aspect that plays a crucial role in their overall image – hygiene. Celebrities also grapple with maintaining personal cleanliness and health just like anyone else. Robert Pattinson once opened up on his hygiene.

It’s easy to assume that celebrities have an army of professionals ensuring their every aspect is picture-perfect. While this is true to some extent, personal hygiene is often the celebrity’s own responsibility. The constant need to be camera-ready, whether on-set or off, creates a unique challenge for maintaining personal hygiene amidst their demanding schedules.

As reported by Hello Magazine, Robert Pattinson has confessed to taking a casual approach to personal grooming. He said, “I don’t have much of a sense of personal hygiene or styling or anything.” He also admits he doesn’t wash his hair for weeks at a time. “I don’t really see the point in washing (it),” he said.

Robert’s lackadaisical approach also extends to his environment. “It’s like, I don’t clean my apartment ’cause I don’t care. I have my apartment for sleeping in and I have my hair for just, you know, hanging on my head. I don’t care whether it’s clean or not.”

Robert Pattinson has his adoring admirers, including his leading lady in the series, unfazed. His former co-star and his ex-girlfriend at the time Kristen Stewart said: “He smells great. It’s kind of an animalist thing that goes on. It went along with the movie, so it was perfect.”

However, things have surely changed for the Batman actor in the next five years. Not only is he showering now, but he’s also added a few beauty tricks to his regimen. Robert told Wall Street Journal, “I was a brush-your-teeth-and-have-a-shower kind of guy. I can’t tell if it’s because of my association with Dior or because I’m older, but I’ve started moisturizing.”

