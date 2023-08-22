Hollywood celebrities are known to have some weird obsessions and two of the famous movie stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage, once locked horns not at the box office but for an approximately 67 million years old skull of a Tyrannosaurus bataar skull. As per reports, it was one of the largest dinosaur skulls that was put up for auction for all those people who take an interest in such things.

Leo and Cage are two of the most renowned names in Hollywood and naturally possess abundance of wealth, with which they have purchased some of the costliest things. When both of them found out about this auction, they couldn’t resist entering into the bidding war.

As per The Telegraph via Farout Magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage got into a bidding war for the skull of Tyrannosaurus bataar, which was estimated to be about 67 million old. As per reports, Cage won the bidding war and paid over $270,000 for the rare find from a Beverly Hills Gallery. As per that report, other things owned by the Ghostrider actor included multiple expensive cars and other artworks. The report stated, “According to evidence submitted by Cage’s former business manager Samuel Levin in a court case in 2009, the actor also bought three homes, 22 cars, including nine Rolls Royces, and 47 purchases of ‘artwork and exotic items’ in the same year he bought the Tyrannosaurus skull.”

However, the auction for the Tyrannosaurus skull in which both Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage took part was arranged illegally, and the truth about that came out six years after the skull’s purchase by the veteran actor. In an interview with the GQ, the actor opened up about it, and as per reports, he was unaware that the skull was put up on the market illegally. He said, “It was the skull I bought at an auction, and I bought it legally. Here’s the MacGuffin: When the Mongolian government said they needed it back, I gave it to them, but I never got my money back.”

Cage further added, “So, somebody at the auction house should be in jail.” His publicist Alex Schack at that time, had said that the actor was given a certificate of authenticity from the gallery as per NME, but then he was informed by the Department of Homeland Security that skull might have been taken unlawfully.

Leonardo DiCaprio sure dodged a bullet there!

