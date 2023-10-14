Julia Garner drinks lemon water every day because it hydrates her skin. The 42-year-old actress – who appears in the new advertising campaign for Gucci Guilty scent along with A$AP Rocky and Elliot Page – says healthy skin starts with hydration, and the citrus-infused H 20 helps give her an “amazing” complexion and also combats the effects of her junk food diet.

Julia’s self-love mantra was on full display during the Gucci Guilty campaign, which includes messages of friendship and acceptance. She starred in the campaign alongside A$AP Rocky and Elliot Page, who she described as “sweet, smart human beings.”

In an interview with ELLE UK, the ‘Ozark‘ star said: “You can buy a crazy expensive cream but if you’re not getting enough sleep and you’re not drinking enough water and you’re not eating healthy food … what you’re putting inside your body is actually more important than what you’re putting on your face.”

She continued, “I try to always eat good and healthy food. That doesn’t always work because I love junk food, too. It starts with the simple things, always. What I do every morning – it makes a difference with the skin- is I always drink lemon water. [I do it] 15 minutes before I consume anything else, and it makes your skin look amazing.”

As well as her skincare hack, Julia admitted that people prioritize the wrong things regarding a healthy appearance.

She explained: “In terms of make-up, I always put on a lipstick or just a mascara. Perfect skin is important to me. I still do the same make-up that I did when I was in high school. I think people bury themselves a little bit with the make-up nowadays.”

Julia continued: “I didn’t know them before, but the first day was so easy with everybody’s chemistry – we just all clicked. I was such a fan of both of them before. What we have in common is that we’re all artists, and I think we were happy to be there. We were having fun. The thing that I really love about Elliot Page and A$AP Rocky is they both have this openness about them. They have this non-judgmental spirit, and they have a real confidence about them. It’s so fearless, in a way. They’re just such sweet, smart human beings. I just felt lucky even to be breathing in the same room as them. It was very easy for me.”

