The Grammy Awards 2024 were held on February 4 in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah, many talented singers and musicians graced the prestigious award ceremony. The list of nominations was incredible this year, and one of them was Taylor Swift. Thanks to her impeccable music talent, Taylor has been consistent for quite some time. This year, the singer gave a big surprise to her fans while being on stage.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards for several categories. She won the Best Album Award for her 2023 album, Midnights. After receiving the award on the stage, Taylor gave an unexpected speech. Swift said, “This is my 13th Grammy. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years — which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”

Taylor announcing the tortured poets department whilst getting her 13th Grammy is actually perfect pic.twitter.com/0ewudvB5g2 — lott || pjo book+tv spoilers (@lvwisegirl) February 5, 2024

Taylor revealed that her upcoming album is called, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department.” On her Instagram page, Taylor shared the first look of her album and captioned it, “All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19.”

With her album picture, Taylor also attached a picture with lines from her songs. The lines read, “And so I enter into evidence, My tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises. My talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs, My veins of pitch black ink.”

The last lines on the page read, “All’s fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Check out Taylor Swift’s Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

So far, Taylor has released ten albums in her career. The new one, releasing in April, will be her 11th album. It’s a win-win situation for Swifties to see their idol winning an award and using the grand stage to announce her new work to the entire world.

Are you excited about Taylor’s new album? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

