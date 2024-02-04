They say if two people are meant to be, they will find their way to be with each other. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living proof of that. After over a decade, the couple reignited their love for one another and are now happily together. But when they broke up two decades ago, it was pretty hard on JLo. She once recalled the experience and called it the biggest heartbreak of her life.

Lopez met Affleck on the sets of their movie Gigli when she was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd. JLo and Ben reportedly started dating in 2002. The Selena star and Cris divorced in 2003, and soon after, she and Ben went public about their relationship. In 2003, while gracing the red carpet together for Gigli’s premiere, Lopez was spotted with an engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all set to get married in September 2003 but postponed it “due to the excessive media attention surrounding” their wedding. The couple issued a joint statement as per Elle: “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate “decoy brides” at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.”

However, in January 2004, the media reported that it was all over between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. After six months, she married Latin musician Marc Anthony. Affleck later married Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly reignited their romance in 2021, and in July 2022, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas. After getting back together with Ben, JLo opened up about her breakup with the Justice League actor. She told Apple Music, “It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

She added, “It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending.”

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now, her ninth studio album, will arrive on February 16, 2024.

