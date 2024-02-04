Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr romance rumors have once again reignited as they get spotted attending a pre-Grammy party in LA. The media personality was previously married to Kanye West and dated comedian Pete Davidson after the divorce. An insider close to Kim has now implied that she is fond of the NFL star but wants to keep her private life under the radar.

A few days back, Kim reunited with her ex-husband Kanye for her Saint’s basketball game and then for dinner with North and her friends. The SKIMS founder turned heads in a $13K fur coat for the family get-together. Last year, Kim was also linked with yet another NFL star, Tom Brady. He was married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen but got divorced in 2022. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete parted ways after dating for about nine months.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr were first linked in September 2023 after his split from Lauren Wood. However, a source had revealed that Odell attended the birthday party of Kim’s nephew, Tatum Thompson, in July. She was also seen at his 31st birthday party in New York last year in November. Now, Kim attended Jay Z’s pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles at The Bird Streets Club in a halter neck crop top paired with leather pants with lace-up detailing. She arrived at the party with Khloe Kardashian. Other attendees of that party have reported that Odell was also there. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also attended the star-studded bash.

According to Daily Mail, Odell Beckham Jr was also present at the party, and a source threw some light on Kim Kardashian’s personal life. The source revealed, “Kim wants to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now,” and added, “She wants to protect her private life a bit more than she has done in the past.”

Kim is not wrong for wanting to keep her love life private as a reality TV star. There are hardly any things in their lives that remain low-key. The Kardashian-Jenner family always lands in controversies or is at the center of any tinsel-town gossip.

