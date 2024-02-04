Robert Downey Jr is one of the biggest stars, and Christopher Nolan is a celebrated director in Hollywood, and their collaboration has swept off several awards. Cillian Murphy is undoubtedly the show’s star who received tremendous support from the ensemble cast. Nolan and Murphy have been working together for years, and RDJ has recently revealed that he went to Nolan for a role in Batman Begins but was rejected.

It was released in 2005 with Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, a.k .a. Batman. It is the first movie in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. For the unversed, the Iron Man star once in an interview called Nolan’s Batman Begins less accessible and cursed DC comics as well. RDJ made millions from his Marvel role, but it is a surprise that he had auditioned for a role in the 2005 movie.

The Oppenheimer trio, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, and Christopher Nolan, rule the award ceremonies by taking home the major awards. RDJ has been nominated for the third time, and his colleague from Hollywood, Sterling K Brown, believes he will take home the award this time. For the unversed, Sterling has also been nominated in the same category, i.e., Best Supporting Actor for his performance in American Fiction.

Recently, Robert Downey Jr attended an American Cinematheque panel on X, as per Griffin Schiller. The Oppenheimer star revealed that he met with Christopher Nolan to play the role of Scarecrow in Batman Begins. He recalled that the acclaimed director was polite but did not “really seem like he’s leaning in on this interview.” He was right about that as Cillian got the part, and he reprised his role in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. As for Downey, he bagged the part of Iron Man in the MCU, and there was no looking back for him.

Even Christopher Nolan admitted that casting Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark was one of the best castings in cinema history. The netizens also think the same.

One person wrote on X, “Thank goodness Christopher Nolan turned down Robert Downey Jr. for Scarecrow. He was meant to be Iron Man.”

Another added, “looks like we have Cillian Murphy to thank for the MCU.”

A user wrote, “It was for the best.”

And one joked, “Strauss lost out to Oppenheimer in real life and the movie, haha.”

RDJ dropping BOMBS at the @am_cinematheque conversation. He apparently met w/Nolan for SCARECROW for Batman Begins only to be beat out by Cillian Murphy. Woah! #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/zBE9tts47E — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) February 4, 2024

