February 4 marked the day when the Grammy Awards 2024 happened in Los Angeles. A lot happened on the stage that made viewers fall in love with the music award ceremony all over again. However, is it even an award show without any drama? The drama didn’t happen at the ceremony, but on social media. Drake took to his Instagram page to post a story taking a sly dig at the awards show.

On his Instagram page, Drake shared a video from the past in which he gave an inspiring speech for artists about awards. The text on the video reads, “You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs work for work. If you’re the hero in your hometown.” The rapper wrote in his story, “All you incredible artists, remember, this show isn’t the facts; it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret… (literally, you can google it). Congratulations to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.”

For the 66th Grammy Awards, Drake was nominated in four categories with artist Savage 21. The duo was nominated for their album Her Loss in Best Album, Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Performance categories. Sadly, the duo didn’t win in any category. Not winning a single Grammy this year seemed to trigger Drake to post these words on social media.

The video that Drake shared on his Instagram story is from 2017. During that year, the Canadian rapper had also expressed his displeasure towards the Grammy. The singer had won Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song awards for Hotline Bling. However, he had turned down the invitation to attend the award.

Currently, the rapper-singer is performing in Tampa, Florida. He keeps posting videos and pictures from his shows on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, for other singers like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Scientists and Engineers, and others, the 2024 Grammy Awards has been exciting. These artists got to take the award home. Miley won her first Grammy for Flowers and even performed the same on the stage.

What do you think of Drake’s post? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

