Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of forcing his former assistant, Phillip Pines, into a disturbing act to prove his loyalty, a claim that Pines tearfully recounted in the documentary ‘The Fall of Diddy.’

Pines, who worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021, described a chilling moment where Combs allegedly demanded he have sex with a woman in his presence, as part of a twisted loyalty test.

Join us tonight on ID for an exclusive interview with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former assistant, Phil Pines. The Fall of Diddy, an ID Documentary Event, continues tonight at 9p on ID and stream on Max. @marascampo @streamonmax pic.twitter.com/hirZOhoaea — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) January 28, 2025

The Alleged Incident

According to Pines, Combs had previously given him a massage, resembling the behavior of a coach motivating a player, before handing him a condom and ordering him to “prove your loyalty.”

After performing briefly, Pines reportedly fled the scene, overwhelmed by fear and confusion. He also expressed deep remorse over the incident, which he says has haunted him ever since.

“My life changed and I’ve never really recovered from it,” Pines said. “I froze before it took place, I didn’t know what was happening. In the moment it felt like what, is this fun for him? Is this a test for entertainment, does he know he’s doing this? Is he that gone?”

He said, “I didn’t know what to do. She gave me consent, yeah, nodded her head and I performed for a little bit and then I ran out of there as soon as I didn’t see him in my sight anymore.”

“I saw how angry he could get from the simplest thing. I thought to myself if I don’t do this I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said, explaining why he did not refuse Combs.

‘Wild King Nights’ and Further Allegations

In addition to the sexual coercion claims, Pines also alleges he was involved in setting up hotel rooms for “Wild King Nights,” events that allegedly featured orgies and drug binges.

Pines claims he was responsible for cleaning up afterward, removing any evidence such as blood or bodily fluids.

He stated that Combs instructed him to prepare the rooms with a range of items, including alcohol, drugs, ice buckets, lube, honey packs for male libido. and sexual paraphernalia. These parties were said to last for days and involve multiple women.

Combs is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

