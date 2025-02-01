Taylor Swift is reportedly distancing herself from her longtime friend Blake Lively amidst the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The drama between Blake and Justin, both stars of ‘It Ends With Us,’ erupted after Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on set. The situation has only escalated, with Justin now counter-suing Blake, making shocking claims about the involvement of an unnamed A-list celebrity, widely believed to be Taylor.

Justin Baldoni Brought Shocking Allegations in Lawsuit

In a bombshell $400 million lawsuit filed earlier this month, Justin alleged that Taylor pressured him to “comply with Blake’s direction for the script” during a meeting at Blake’s house.

The suit references text messages where Justin appears to acknowledge Blake’s revisions to a scene, complementing them with playful jabs about Taylor and Ryan Reynolds, suggesting that their influence played a part.

Blake, in turn, reportedly responded by likening herself to Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, proudly mentioning her “dragons” in the form of Reynolds and Swift.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s Close Relationship

Taylor and Blake have shared a close bond for years, with Taylor even including Blake’s children in her songs.

Last year, they were seen together at the Super Bowl, cheering for Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, sources now claim that Taylor is carefully stepping away from the drama surrounding Blake.

“For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The Origin of Controversy

The controversy started with Blake’s changes to a key rooftop scene in ‘It Ends With Us,’ and despite backing from her husband Ryan and Taylor, not everyone was on board.

Texts from April 2023 included in the lawsuit reveal that Blake was aware of the tension, stating that while Reynolds and Swift didn’t worry about making sure they were “seen,” their influence carried weight and respect.

She said, “They don’t give a s*** about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me.”

