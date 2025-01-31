Taylor Swift is gearing up for an unforgettable Super Bowl experience, and this time, she’s bringing along some of her A-list friends to join her in New Orleans

Among the VIPs invited are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco, a star-studded group ready to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they aim for an unprecedented third Super Bowl win in a row.

🏈| Travis Kelce is life’s biggest winner pic.twitter.com/XAkoeVHQbR — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) January 27, 2025

Taylor Swift’s Emotional Support For Blake Lively

According to The Sun, The Reputation Singer has confirmed that invitations have already been sent out, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most exciting and emotional nights in the city.

“Taylor would like to have some of her close friends and family all together and be there to show love and support her man,” a source told the outlet.

Taylor, who’s become inseparable from Lively, will also have the chance to show her support for Kelce as the Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

a casual reminder that taylor swift and blake lively share the coolest friendship ever. period. pic.twitter.com/9RDLt7sb6c — ✉️ Siân & Laura ✉️ (@ReputaSianLaura) December 26, 2020

For Lively, the event might also serve as a welcome distraction from the ongoing legal battle with her co-star, Jason Baldoni, over allegations of sexual harassment on the set of ‘It Ends With Us.’

Interestingly, Baldoni’s lawsuit includes a surprising mention of Taylor, suggesting that she was somehow involved in a pressure-filled meeting regarding changes to the ‘It Ends With Us’ script, but insiders insist that the friendship between Taylor and Blake is unaffected by the legal chaos.

Taylor has been a steady source of support for Lively during this time, and their bond remains intact.

travis kelce and ryan reynolds can you fight? pic.twitter.com/EkbEwvIYYk — brooke 𐙚 (@wcsliz) December 1, 2023

Travis Kecle Shares a Close Bond with Ryan Reynolds

Kelce’s connection with Reynolds also runs deep. Travis has been invited to visit Reynolds’ Wrexham soccer team, while the Deadpool star shares a tight-knit bond with Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother.

“Blake and Ryan have been talking with Taylor and Travis about it when they spent days together a couple of months ago, and they told them not to book anything for that time of the year and to get ready to go to New Orleans at the beginning of the year,” the source said.

However, while things are heating up in the entertainment world, the Super Bowl remains the focus.

“This has been a conversation since the beginning of the season,” confirmed the insider, “but now Travis and the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl, it’s time to get the preparations for the big game started.”

