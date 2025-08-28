Since the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement was announced, netizens have been discussing their romance and the future of their relationship, be it the ring designed by the NFL tight end for the pop star or their potential wedding planning. And there’s also some chatter surrounding potential prenups.

Legal experts are weighing in on how the duo have a massive net worth, individually, and a lot of fortune they need to protect, especially Taylor, a billionaire with a net worth around 18 times more than Travis. Here’s what attorneys have shared about their thoughts regarding prenups.

What Are Law Experts Saying About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Potential Prenup?

As reported by Page Six, several lawyers and experts have agreed that signing a prenup would be a smart move for Taylor and Travis. While nobody wants to see a marriage end, preparations need to be done in case things don’t turn out the way one wants them to, and a prenup is essential.

“Taylor is reportedly worth around $1.6 billion, and Travis has about $90 million. That’s a huge difference,” said Kara Chrobak, founding partner of Bespoke Law. She added that a prenup helps ensure that their assets are protected and “avoids messy, expensive litigation if things don’t work out.”

“For people at their level, it’s really about peace of mind and keeping things private, not about planning for divorce,” added the attorney. Morgan Mazor agreed and stated that a prenup is basically a protection and makes it clear what belongs to whom “without any fumbles later” if things actually change.

According to the report, Taylor Swift has a lot more to lose and thus a lot more to protect. Her career is only going to get bigger and better, and it’s quite literally her prime at the moment. She needs to think about her $370 million touring revenue, $400 million music catalog, $160 million streaming deals, brand deals, ventures, and flourishing real estate portfolio.

For the unversed, Taylor has properties in New York City, Rhode Island, and Florida. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, will want to protect his NFL contracts, endorsements, and ventures such as his New Heights podcast. A strict confidentiality clause is suggested to prevent memoirs, leaks, and articles.

Experts Suggest A Strict NDA For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

The attorneys also advise a tight NDA. Kara mused, “Even a small percentage of Taylor’s wealth would be life-changing for him, while any payout he might owe her would barely dent her billion-dollar empire.” It was also discussed how Taylor has fought other legal battles in the past.

Thus, a prenup would ensure that she would not have to go through that struggle again, if ever needed. This was in reference to how she struggled for years before recently regaining ownership of her masters. It is thus important to ensure that she remains the owner of her music and career revenue.

