Golden Globe-winning actor Austin Butler’s eagerly anticipated crime thriller Caught Stealing is set to hit theaters on August 29, 2025. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Vincent D’Onofrio. Ahead of its theatrical debut, Caught Stealing has already earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Read on to discover what the film is about, what critics are saying, and whether it’s rated even higher than Austin Butler’s acclaimed biographical drama Elvis.

What Is Caught Stealing About?

Based on Charlie Huston’s 2004 novel and set in 1990s New York City, the crime thriller tells the story of Hank Thompson (played by Austin Butler), a washed-out baseball player who now works as a bartender. His life suddenly takes a drastic turn when his neighbor asks him to watch his cat. What looks like a harmless favor quickly pulls Hank into a dangerous mess involving mobsters, corrupt cops, and violent criminals. To survive, he must fight his way through the city’s dark and deadly underworld.

Caught Stealing – Rotten Tomatoes Score

Caught Stealing currently holds a strong 84% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. While some critics called the film an exhilarating, outrageously wildly entertaining ride and praised Austin Butler’s amazing performance, others have pointed out that it never quite nails the right tone. Most of them have given a positive review. Now, all eyes are on how audiences will respond when the film hits theaters.

Is Caught Stealing Better Than Elvis On Rotten Tomatoes?

Before Caught Stealing, Austin Butler appeared in several critically acclaimed films such as Eddington, Dune: Part Two, and The Bikeriders. But it was Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama Elvis that first cemented his place as a powerhouse performer, with his transformative portrayal as the legendary singer-actor earning widespread acclaim.

Elvis holds a 77% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is notably lower than Caught Stealing’s current 84% critics’ rating. That said, since Rotten Tomatoes scores continue to change as more reviews come in, it remains to be seen if Caught Stealing can maintain its edge over Austin Butler’s earlier hit.

Caught Stealing Trailer

