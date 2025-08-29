Backed by strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on track to surpass the global box office’s coveted $500 million milestone. While it has fallen short of initial expectations, the Pedro Pascal–starrer still ranks as the ninth highest-grossing film 2025. Its current worldwide tally stands at $492.4 million, trailing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which has earned $598.1 million (Source: Box Office Mojo).

Recently, First Steps overtook the global earnings of Tom Hanks’ 2009 mystery thriller Angels & Demons, which grossed $485.9 million worldwide (Source: Box Office Mojo). Now, the latest Fantastic Four reboot has set its sights on an often-overlooked fantasy adventure film directed by Sam Raimi, the man behind Tobey Maguire’s widely admired Spider-Man trilogy. That film is 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful, starring James Franco. Here’s how the two compare at the worldwide box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Oz the Great and Powerful – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $259.3 million

International: $233.2 million

Worldwide: $492.4 million (as of today)

Oz the Great and Powerful – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $234.9 million

International: $258.4 million

Worldwide: $493.3 million

That means The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now less than $1 million shy of overtaking the lifetime earnings of Sam Raimi’s Oz the Great and Powerful, a milestone it will likely achieve within a day or two.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Here is what Sam Raimi’s three Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire earned globally, according to Box Office Mojo:

Spider-Man (2002) – $821.7 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Spider-Man 2 (2004) – $784.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Spider-Man 3 (2007) – $890.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

The above figures indicate how Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy took the world by storm in the early 2000s. Over two decades after the first Spider-Man film was released, First Steps is nowhere near the worldwide tally of even the first one. With a current global haul of $492.4 million, The Fantastic Four reboot trails the three Spider-Man films by a staggering $329.3 million, $292.2 million, and $398.5 million, respectively.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Story & Cast

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Weapons Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Snow White’s $200M+ Global Haul In Less Than 20 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News