It is just the beginning of the massive milestones Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will achieve at the worldwide box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has completed over 45 days in Japanese theatres. It has achieved a historic feat that only two other animated films could previously clock in the domestic market. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office

The much-awaited moment is here! According to estimates, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned $1.2 million on August 1, 2025, in Japan. Due to Movie Day, tickets were available at discounted prices, which boosted footfalls and pushed it to the #1 position. The new local release Exit 8 slipped to the second spot with slightly low earnings of $1 million.

The overall box office collection reached $203.3 million. Infinity Castle is only the 6th film to cross the $200 million milestone in Japan.

Achieves a historic feat!

Only two Japanese films have ever crossed the ¥30 billion mark in local currency. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the third film to achieve this milestone.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing films in Japan:

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train: ¥40.75 billion

Spirited Away: ¥31.68 billion

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle: ¥30.16 billion

As one may have noticed, Akaza’s Return is soon going to beat Spirited Away and become the 2nd highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. After that, it will compete against The Mugen Train to gain the #1 spot.

Infinity Castle is much ahead in comparison with The Mugen Train‘s box office run in 46 days. At this pace, the #1 spot is inevitable!

Shining bright in IMAX screens worldwide

At the worldwide box office, Infinity Castle is currently minting moolah from only 10 markets. Despite that, it has accumulated a whopping $35.1 million globally from the IMAX screens.

Akaza’s Return has become the 2nd biggest animated film at IMAX, after Ne Zha 2.

Talking about the worldwide earnings, Infinity Castle is inching closer to the $300 million mark.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Bad Guys 2 Box Office: Universal Pictures Sequel Crosses $100 Million Globally, Sets Sights On $200 Million Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News