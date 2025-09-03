Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has once again left us mind-blown with its fantastic box office performance. The animated dark fantasy action film has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide. That’s not it; it has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing anime film ever. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office

According to the latest update, Infinity Castle has added $900K at the domestic box office on day 47. Despite falling below the $1 million mark, it remains the #1 choice of the audience. It has performed way better than the new local release Exit 8, which earned $670K on September 2, 2025.

The domestic box office collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surges to $204.2 million, which is about ¥30.29 billion in local currency.

Overseas run is going strong!

The latest Demon Slayer movie is currently running in nine international markets. It has accumulated $93.6 million at the overseas box office and will soon cross the $100 million mark. The best is yet to come, as Akaza’s Return has yet to be released in key markets like the USA, Australia, Italy, India, etc.

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown of the overseas earnings:

South Korea: $25.2 million

Taiwan: $21.83 million

Thailand: $9.7 million

Hong Kong: $9.4 million

Philippines: $8.1 million

Indonesia: $6.9 million

Malaysia: $5.9 million

Vietnam: $5 million

Singapore: $2.5 million

Total: $94.53 million

Crosses $300 million worldwide

Combining the domestic and overseas total, the worldwide total of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle reaches 298.73 million. While the updated earnings from many overseas circuit is yet awaited, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has reportedly crossed the $300 million mark on Monday.

Infinity Castle has also overtaken The First Slam Dunk as the sixth highest-grossing anime film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Check out the highest-grossing anime films at the global box office:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train: $507.12 million Your Name: $405.34 million Spirited Away: $395.58 million Suzume: $323.63 million The Boy and the Heron: $312.1 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle: $300 million+ The First Slam Dunk: $281.9 million One Piece Film: Red: $246.6 million Howl’s Moving Castle: $241.3 million Ponyo: $206.5 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Japan Box Office: Only 3rd Film In History To Achieve This Milestone, Set To Become #2 Highest Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News