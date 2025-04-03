Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and others, completed its 7-day run in theatres yesterday. Out of all Vikram’s post-pandemic theatrical releases, his latest release had one of the lowest pre-release hypes. Still, it has managed to pull off a fair total on board. But will it achieve the winning total at the Indian box office? Let’s find out!

Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the Kollywood action drama opened to positive reviews from critics, which is a big relief for Vikram after the debacle of Thangalaan. Even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience is favorable. In the first five days, it did a decent job, earning 23.65 crores. On Tuesday, there was a noticeable drop, but a fair number of 2.75 crores came in, as per Sacnilk.

On Wednesday, day 7, Veera Dheera Sooran registered a drop of 35.27% and fell below the 2 crore mark by earning 1.78 crores. Overall, a collection of 28.18 crore net has come at the Indian box office, which isn’t huge but a fair number. From here, the film will need to maintain a stable hold today and tomorrow, as on Saturday, there’s a possibility of a healthy jump.

Despite a fair run, Veera Dheera Sooran is yet to cross the winning line. Reportedly, the film’s budget is 55 crores. Against this, it has earned 28.18 crores so far, which means 51.23% of the total cost has been recovered. From here, the Kollywood entertainer still needs to recover 26.82 crores to be in the safe zone.

Recovering 26.82 crores isn’t an impossible task, but to accomplish it, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer needs a massive jump over the upcoming weekend and a rock-steady trend during weekdays. Maintaining such momentum looks very difficult, but never say never.

Meanwhile, Veera Dheera Sooran recently surpassed Kudumbasthan (23.49 crores) at the Indian box office to be 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Dragon (102.21 crores), Vidaamuyarchi (81.58 crores), and Madha Gaja Raja (48.70 crores) hold the top three spots.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

