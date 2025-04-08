Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Das in key roles, is all set for a grand release this Thursday. After the debacle of Vidaamuyarchi, Thala Ajith is looking for a smashing box office comeback and hopes for his upcoming biggie are high. The film is expected to perform well both in India and internationally. Amid the anticipation, we have learned about the breakeven target in the USA.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the upcoming Kollywood action comedy is an important film for Thala Ajith. In the post-COVID era, the superstar is struggling with his form, so he will be hoping for a positive outcome with his next. Also, it carries a budget of around 300 crores, thus making it the most expensive film for the actor.

Ajith’s last theatrical release, Vidaamuyarchi, was an underwhelming affair in India and overseas. But still, Good Bad Ugly has bagged good pre-release deals. It is learned that the magnum opus has a target of $1 million to achieve breakeven at the USA box office. In Indian rupees, it equals 8.61 crores.

So, Good Bad Ugly will need to earn $1 million or 8.61 crores to enter the safe zone, or else, it’ll be a losing affair for the buyers in the USA. Considering the good following of Ajith Kumar in the territory, the film is expected to not only achieve the breakeven target but also bring in overflows for the buyers. It is very much possible if word-of-mouth is positive.

Vidaamuyarchi was a bit of a niche film, so it struggled in the long run. However, the upcoming Tamil biggie has a box office-friendly genre and is expected to earn good moolah.

Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly releases on April 10, 2025, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Marking Ajith Kumar’s 63rd project in the lead role, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

