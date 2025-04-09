After the debacle of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is looking for a bounce back with a magnum opus, Good Bad Ugly. So far, things have worked in the film’s favor, as after a good reception of the trailer, the advance booking at the Indian box office is progressing at a superb pace. Already, it has toppled Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Chhaava to register the fourth-highest day 1 pre-sales of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Excellent response in pre-sales!

Ever since the advance booking commenced, tickets have been selling like hotcakes. Interestingly, bookings picked up the pace after the trailer was dropped. As of 11 am IST, the upcoming Kollywood entertainer has sold tickets worth 14.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. It’s an excellent response and includes a ticket sale of 7.45 lakh+ tickets.

Among states, Tamil Nadu has taken an obvious lead by selling tickets worth 12.64 crore gross. It is followed by Karnataka’s 1.02 crore gross. All other states are below the 30 lakh mark. Among cities, Chennai is at the top with pre-sales worth 4.70 crore gross for the opening day. Coimbatore is in second place by amassing 1.39 crore gross.

Good Bad Ugly surpasses Chhaava in pre-sales!

With day 1 advance booking of 14.40 crore gross already, Good Bad Ugly has surpassed the opening day pre-sales of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (12.40 crore gross) and Chhaava (13.85 crore gross). With this, the Ajith Kumar starrer has clocked the fourth-highest day 1 pre-sales of 2025.

With 1 day to go for the release, Good Bad Ugly will comfortably cross the 15 crore mark and is likely to touch 16 crores in pre-sales.

Take a look at the top day 1 pre-sales of 2025 at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats):

Game Changer- 31.80 crores Vidaamuyarchi- 18.40 crores L2: Empuraan- 18.15 crores Good Bad Ugly- 14.40 crores (1 day to go) Chhaava- 13.85 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam- 12.40 crores

