After the epic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is making a grand return to the big screen. In Gadar 2, fans witnessed the veteran Bollywood actor in a vintage avatar, and now, they are excited to see him in another larger-than-life role. His much-awaited Jaat is releasing tomorrow, and the ground-level buzz among the mass audience is good. However, the same couldn’t be seen in day 1 advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Yet to touch the 1 crore mark in pre-sales

The full-fledged advance booking for the upcoming Bollywood action entertainer has already started. Currently, over 8,000 shows have been listed, which is a very good show count. The final show count is likely to cross 10,000. As of 10 am IST, it has sold tickets worth 90 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. It includes a sale of 47K+ tickets.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh is in the lead by selling tickets worth 13 lakh, followed by Gujarat’s 12 lakh. Among cities, the Delhi-NCR region is at the top by selling tickets worth 10 lakh for day 1, followed by Mumbai’s 6 lakh.

Jaat vs Gadar 2 in day 1 advance booking

It’s clearly unfair to make a comparison between Jaat and Gadar 2, as the latter had crazy hype due to the sequel factor. Still, to give an idea, Gadar 2 closed its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 17.73 crore gross at the Indian box office. In a comparison, Sunny Deol’s upcoming biggie is lagging behind by 94.92%.

However, it is to be considered that Sunny Deol’s actual audience is in the mass centers, where the parameter of advance booking doesn’t really matter. In the mass centers, the performance of any particular film is majorly driven by on-the-spot bookings. So, even with the final day 1 pre-sales of 2 crores, Jaat will be good to go.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office: Ajith Kumar Starrer Needs Less Than 10 Crores To Achieve Breakeven In USA?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News