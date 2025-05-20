Today, the highly anticipated teaser of War 2 was unveiled. Marking the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday, the first promo of the magnum opus was released digitally. It witnesses NTR joining YRF’s Spy Universe, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role of Kabir. The response to the teaser has been favorable so far, and the film is all set to take on another mighty entertainer, Coolie. Needless to say, it will be a blast at the Indian box office.

With the makers of the War sequel declaring its release date of August 14, 2025, it’s clear that the battle with Rajinikanth’s magnum opus is on. In solo release, both films had immense potential to break existing records and make newer ones. Unfortunately, the clash is now inevitable, and both films will suffer to an extent.

Pushpa 2’s record in danger?

While War 2 and Coolie will eat up each other’s business, they might create history at the Indian box office together. For those who don’t know, Pushpa 2, which was released last year, registered the highest single-day collection in India by earning an unimaginable 179.25 crore net on its day 1. Everyone thought that this number would stay unbeaten in the years to come, but it seems like the record will be short-lived.

War 2 and Coolie to have a blast at the Indian box office!

War 2 is going to be a landmark film in Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan’s careers. Considering the exciting face-off between the leading stars, the Spy Universe factor, and the sequel factor, the hype for this actioner is at its peak. Both the Hindi and Telugu versions are expected to have a blast at the Indian box office, and it is likely to cross 100 crore net on day 1.

On the other hand, Coolie is also one of the highly anticipated Indian films of recent times. It marks the collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is enough to set cash registers ringing. Other than that, it also has some really special cameos, including Aamir Khan. So, it will go berserk in the Tamil version. It is also expected to find some support in Hindi, while the Telugu version is expected to open well.

War 2 and Coolie together have the potential to pull off an unprecedented day 1 collection at the Indian box office. Cumulatively, they might even challenge Pushpa 2‘s 179.25 crores. The task is not easy, but it might just happen!

