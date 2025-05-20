The release of Bhool Chuk Maaf has been a topic of discussion for almost a couple of weeks. Finally, it is ready to hit the big screens, and the countdown is already in the final stage. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the sci-fi romantic comedy is scheduled to release this Friday. Unfortunately, there’s extremely low buzz on the ground. So, it’s no brainer that the film will open to a low collection at the Indian box office on day 1.

Bhool Chuk Maaf releases this Friday

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, the Bollywood entertainer was initially scheduled to release on May 9. However, the makers, Maddock Films, announced their decision to cancel its theatrical release and move to direct OTT release amid the tension between Indian and Pakistan. This resulted in PVR INOX filing a case against the makers for cancelling the theatrical release at the last moment after the advance booking had started. This matter was resolved after the Bombay High Court directed that the film would witness its theatrical release first. So, it’s finally arriving on the big screen on May 23.

Heading for a low day 1

With just 2-3 days to go, Bhool Chuk Maaf has found itself in a troubled situation as there’s no buzz at all around its release. It had some momentum initially due to a fun trailer but now, after the chaos over its release, the film is witnessing minimal hype. In this scenario, it is heading for a low start, a blow for Maddock Films, which has been enjoying strong run.

Maddock Films’ opening day streak to be broken after 280 days!

Bhool Chuk Maaf will stay much below 10 crores at the Indian box office on day 1, thus ending Maddock’s one important opening day streak. The streak we’re talking about here is the double-digit opening day collection. Since Stree 2, Maddock’s every film has earned 10 crores or more on its first day.

Stree 2 opened at 64.80 crores, followed by Sky Force’s 15.30 crores. Chhaava opened at 33.10 crores. This streak of double-digit openings started with Stree 2 on August 15, 2024. It will stay intact till May 22, 2025, as on May 23, Bhool Chuk Maaf will break it.

So, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is to end Maddock Films’ double-digit opening days streak after 280 days.

