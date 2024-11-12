Rashmika Mandanna captivated audiences with her early promise in the film industry. In a short time, she cemented her status as a leading actress. After her impactful performance in Animal, Rashmika is notably absent from the big screen, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her return.

Multiple projects’ extended shooting schedules have contributed to this hiatus. However, fans can look forward to an exciting year ahead. Rashmika is set to showcase her versatility in nearly six upcoming releases.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the first film on the list. She will be seen as Srivalli. This time, director Sukumar has expanded her character, giving it more depth and importance than the first film.

Rashmika will also appear in the Bollywood historical epic Chhaava, playing an influential role alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film tells the story of Maratha hero Shambhaji and promises a grand portrayal of her acting range. In The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, Rashmika takes center stage in a narrative focused primarily on her character.

Another major project is Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss. Rashmika will appear with Salman Khan in the film, set for an Eid release, which marks her first collaboration with the Bollywood icon.

Adding to her slate is Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula and featuring Nagarjuna and Dhanush as co-stars. Expectations are high for this ambitious project.

Rashmika will also headline Thama, a horror drama by the creators of Stree 2, adding an element of suspense to her repertoire. Lastly, she has the film Rainbow in her lineup, though the current status of this project remains to be determined. Most of these highly anticipated films are expected to be released over the next ten months.

With this impressive slate of projects, Rashmika Mandanna is poised to make a significant return, captivating audiences once more across multiple platforms.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: When Prabhas Revealed Being Uncomfortable With Kissing Scenes On Screen: “It’s Quite Difficult”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News