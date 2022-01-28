Television’s one of the most loved TV actress Shweta Tiwari has landed herself in trouble for all the controversial reasons. During her recent appearance, at the launch of the web series Show Stopper, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress made a controversial comment that has landed her in legal soup. An FIR has been lodged against Tiwari for hurting religious sentiments with her ‘bra comment’. A case was registered against Shweta at Shyamala Hills police station in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the promotional event, Tiwari was seen saying, “Mere bra ki size Bhagwan le rahe hai (God is measuring my bra).” As per the online reports, it is being stated that the actress was referring to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in the TV series Mahabharata and he plays the role of a bra fitter. The show also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain. Shweta Tiwari’s bra comment didn’t go down well with many. During an interaction with media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra was asked about Shweta’s comment replying to which he said he has ordered a probe.

He told the section of media, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter.”

A video from MP has also been doing the rounds of social media. The viral clip sees the localities burning actress’ photos and posters. The video made its way to the web after her ‘bra’ comment took social media by storm.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari has been making headlines for her oh-so-glamorous style. After spilling her magic on the small screen, Shweta Tiwari will soon slay in digital space. Her series Show Stopper has been shot in the locations of Bhopal.

