Fans of Asha Bhosle were shocked by her death. The celebrated singer took her last breath on 12 February 2026 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Doctors from the hospital attributed her death to multiple organ failure, according to Mint. She was 92 years old at the time of her death.

There are certain coincidences that the singer shares with the death of her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Let’s take a look at them.

Asha Bhosle & Lata Mangeshkar: A Look At Shared Coincidences

Lata Mangeshkar & Asha Bhosle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNFaE0B25b — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) April 13, 2026

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar had two more sisters, Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar. They also had a brother named Hridaynath Mangeshkar. But both Asha and Late share two coincidences regarding their respective demises. Both sisters died at 92.

According to the Economic Times, the late Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February 2022 at Breach Candy Hospital. This is the same hospital where Asha Bhosle took her last breath. Both of them were born four years apart and passed away at the same age. This coincidence has been noted by fans online.

Another striking fact is that both of them died on a Sunday. This fact adds an emotional link to their lives. Lata ji was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to her illness, where she passed away. Similarly, Asha Bhosle was admitted the night prior to the same hospital.

Both of them have left a strong legacy in the world of music. Lata Mangeshkar was honored with India’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, as well as Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Asha Bhosle had received the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 for her contribution to the field of music.

Celebrities Pay Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Since the news of her death broke, several celebrities have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself with the singer on X and wrote: “It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.”

It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in… pic.twitter.com/ISuOwuAzDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2026

As per the BBC, composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan wrote that “every Indian is heartbroken today” and music would “never perish as long as humanity exists” and that she would “live forever, with her incredible voice echoing across the world.”

Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to share a lengthy post on the late singer.

She wrote, “Today, we lost a voice that defined generation, a spirit that redefined music itself.

Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless. I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could. For so many of us, she wasn’t just an inspiration… she was a part of our musical soul.

I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai.

Your legacy will never fade.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

The entire world and the music fraternity are in mourning over Asha Bhosle’s demise. Her long body of work affected people from all walks of life.

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