Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on 12 April 2026 at the age of 92. As per NDTV, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital the night before, where she died due to multiple organ failure.

On a personal front, the singer was married twice. Her second husband was popular music composer and singer RD Burman. Let’s explore all the details about their love story.

Asha Bhosle & RD Burman’s Love Story

Asha Bhosle had eloped with a guy named Ganpatrao Bhosale at the age of 16. The two got married and had two children. However, Ganpatrao left her, and they eventually separated in 1960. She later entered Bollywood and slowly made a name for herself as a singer.

Bhosle met composer Rahul Dev Burman in the year 1956. She was an established singer by that time, while RD, as he was commonly known, was trying to make it as a composer. According to The Sunday Guardian, Bhosle was 23, and RD was around 17. The two eventually started collaborating on films and became one of the most influential duos in Hindi music.

Absolutely adorable pic of Asha & RD. ❤️

There was something unusually private about the way R. D. Burman and Asha Bhosle belonged to each other. It sounds like two people who found rhythm in each other, and stayed with it. pic.twitter.com/MTdhrJJiQq — Shekar Iyer (@SHEKARSUSHEEL) March 30, 2026

Asha Bhosle & R. D. Burman: Musical Collaboration

Their collaboration began in the 1960s, and they worked on several films together. One of the highlights of their career was the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. Several songs from the film became instant hits, including O Haseena Zulfon Waali. She recorded more than 800 songs with Burman across 287 films. Some of their most popular songs include Dum Maaro Dum and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

Asha Bhosle & R. D. Burman: Marriage Struggles

While they were working on multiple films, love slowly began to brew between them. However, things were tricky for the two. Burman had separated from his wife, Rita Patel, in 1971, while Bhosle had also split with her first husband a few years ago.

The composer would anonymously send Bhosle a bouquet of flowers. He also once gifted her a broomstick as a prank. Reports suggest that Bhosle was initially reluctant after Pancham (as he was called) proposed to her. But she eventually said yes, and the two got married in 1980.

Asha Bhosle’s collaboration with R.D. Burman, also her husband, resulted in some of the most memorable songs of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/vfnqAB4hZ8 — NFDC-National Film Archive of India (@NFAIOfficial) September 8, 2017

According to The Sunday Guardian, Bhosle said the foundation of their marriage was music. The couple would spend hours listening to music in different genres. In a DNA interview, she fondly recalled Pancham Da and said, “The boy asked me for my autograph, said he’d heard my Marathi natya sangeet on the radio. He’d dropped out of college in Kolkata. I told him he should have completed his graduation. He sulked with me for the rest of the recording.”

In a separate interview with Quint (via India Today), Bhosle explained why she married him. She said in Hindi, “Yeh mere peechhe pade thhe, Asha tumhara sur bahut achha hai, main tumhari awaaz par fida hoon. Finally, kya karti? Ok, kar diya (He was after me, Asha, you have a good sense of tune, I’m smitten by your voice. Finally, what could I do? I said okay).”

In this way, the romance between Asha Bhosle and RD Burman blossomed into marriage, which was no less than a tale of passion and companionship. Sadly, after 14 years together, Burman passed away in 1994, leaving behind a void in Bhosle’s life.

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