Asha Bhosle tragically passed away on 12 April 2026 at the age of 92 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. As per NDTV, one of the doctors has attributed her death to multiple organ failure. The singer was admitted to the hospital on 11 April due to extreme exhaustion.

While the world remembers her for her lovely voice and an extensive career as a singer, Bhosle also tried her hand at acting. Let’s take a look at her 2013 film Mai.

Asha Bhosle Acting Debut With Mai

In 2013, Asha Bhosle made her acting debut at the age of 80 in the film Mai. The film was directed by Mahesh Kodiyal, who also wrote the script with Manoj Tapasya. Bhosle played the lead role of Mai, who is a widowed mother of four, lives with her son Munna, and is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The film focused on the mother-daughter dynamics, with her son wanting to put her in an old-age home, according to TOI. Despite being a newbie in the acting world, Bhosle gave a restrained and emotionally heavy performance in the film. Critics panned the plot but praised her acting chops. Mai was released on 1 February 2013.

The film also featured an interesting cast, including Padmini Kolhapure, Ram Kapoor, Kshitee Jog, and Anupam Kher.

Asha Bhosle On Natural Acting: Didn’t Have To Act

In an interview with NDTV, the singer said she did not have to act because it was a mother’s role. She said, “It is a mother’s role. I didn’t have to act. In fact, I think acting is much easier than singing. While acting, you get your emotions broken into several shots before they are conveyed. While singing, all the emotions have to come out in one go, in one take. No, I didn’t find playing the mother in Mai too difficult.”

Despite giving a strong performance, Bhosle did not pursue acting. She said that she’s better off as a singer. Bhosle also mentioned her daughter Varsha, who had tragically died by suicide a year prior to the film’s release. “I think I’m better off singing. My deepest regret is that two people so close to my heart, my daughter Varsha and my friend photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha, won’t watch my film. Once a singer, always a singer. Acting is a new adventure. But I’ve been a singer all my life.”

More About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle had a long career in the music industry spanning around eight decades. She garnered several awards in her lifetime, including two National Awards, Filmfare Awards, and Maharashtra State Awards. She was the younger sister of the legendary singer Late Mangeshkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

On April 11, Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to social media to announce that the singer was hospitalized. Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote: “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively.”

Bhosle eventually passed away in the morning of 12 April in Breach Candy Hospital.

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