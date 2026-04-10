Daadi Ki Shaadi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s feature film debut, is all-around entertainment for viewers of all ages, combining a novel blend of comedy, tradition, and familial feelings.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Poster Reveal

The makers today released a feel-good poster announcing the whimsical title and release date, offering viewers a glimpse of this cheerful, surprising, and irresistibly emotive family entertainer, sure to bring generations together in the most wonderful way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTake Studios (@rtakestudios)

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Cast & Release Date

The film stars the iconic Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her much-anticipated film debut, and comedy powerhouse Kapil Sharma. Sadia Khateeb and an ensemble cast all contribute to the film’s lively world.

Ashish R. Mohan is the director and writer of the movie, which is produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a lovely family comedy that promises drama and joy, so get ready for an intense dose of love, chaos, and humor.

Daadi Ki Shaadi arrives in theatres on 8th May 2026

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