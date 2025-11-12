One Battle After Another is losing theaters and does not have many days left before it exits the theaters. The movie, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, is less than $1 million away from surpassing the first successful Marvel movie ever. Globally, the film is on the verge of crossing the $200 million milestone, but is struggling to do so. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has an extensive budget, which is why it is struggling at the box office. It is also heading for the digital release later this month. Critics called it Paul Thomas Anderson’s most entertaining film yet, as well as one of his most thematically rich. PTA earned critical acclaim for his direction and screenplay. Additionally, Leonardo DiCaprio delivered another Oscar-worthy performance.

One Battle After Another at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest entry, One Battle After Another collected $86k on this Monday, its day 46 at the North American box office. It ranked 11th this Monday. The film dropped by 46.5% from last Monday, bringing the domestic total to $69.4 million cume. It will finish its domestic run below $100 million and might not even reach $80 million.

Set to beat the OG Blade movie.

Blade is a 1998 movie featuring Wesley Snipes in the titular role. It is the first installment in the Blade franchise and the first ever successful Marvel movie. It collected $70.08 million in its theatrical run at the domestic box office. Blade is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. One Battle After Another is less than $1 million away from beating the domestic haul of Blade.

Check out the domestic collections of the Blade movies.

Blade II – $82.3 million Blade – $70.08 million Blade: Trinity – $52.4 million

Worldwide collection update

The overseas collection of the film after this weekend is $127.4 million, and allied to the domestic total, the worldwide gross is $196.8 million. It is struggling to hit $200 million. Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when a corrupt military officer pursues him and his daughter. One Battle After Another is reportedly set to arrive on digital platforms starting November 20.

Box office summary

North America – $69.4 million

International – $127.4 million

Worldwide – $196.8 million

