Ryan Reynolds proves he’s Wesley Snipes’ biggest hype man. High from the success of the Disney/Marvel films Deadpool and Wolverine, lead star Ryan Reynolds took to social media and paid homage to Blade star Wesley Snipes, who has a cameo in the 2014 superhero sequel.

On August 5, 2024, Ryan Reynolds shared a post including images with Snipes from behind the scenes of Deadpool & Wolverine. In the post, Reynolds credited Snipes with paving the way for the success of Marvel-based movies after a few duds in the late 1990s, such as Spawn and Steel, left the superhero franchise in dire straits.

In the post, he wrote, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send-off.”

Ryan Reynolds is not wrong in his effusive praise for Snipes. After the initial success of Tim Burton-directed Batman films and the Superman franchise starring Christopher Reeve, the superhero genre struggled at the box office before Wesley Snipes’ Blade saved it from the brink of obscurity.

The first Blade film hit theaters in 1998. Critics slammed it, but audiences embraced it, scoring 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also grossed $131 million (including $70M at the domestic box office) on a budget of $45 million.

Reynolds has been campaigning hard for an upcoming Blade film, which has experienced significant delays after Disney announced that the Marvel character produced by New Line Cinema will join the MCU in 2019. The studio recently announced that the upcoming Blade film will premiere in November 2025. For now, we have ranked every three Blade films according to their Rotten Tomatoes ranking.

3. Blade Trinity (2004) – $131.3M

The third film in the franchise did not just bomb with critics but was also worst-reviewed by audiences. The 2004 threequel starring Wesley Snipes, Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel, described as a “Trainwreck”, scored 28% from critics and 58% audience score. The third film, with a higher production budget of $64M, only grossed $131.3M worldwide,

2. Blade 2 (2002) – $154.3M

Despite being the highest-grossing film in the trilogy, Blade 2 garnered mixed reviews, scoring 57% from critics and an average of 68% from the audience. The film grossed $154.3M against a budget of $54M.

1. Blade (1998) – $131.2M

While a 58% critic score is nothing to boast about, the first Blade film is still the highest-rated movie in the franchise, scoring 58% from critics and mixed reactions from critics. However, Marvel fans loved the first film and gave it a solid 78%, making it the best movie in the franchise.

