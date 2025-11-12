Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black revived the Jumanji franchise, and a fourth film is in the works. Johnson shared pictures and videos on his social media with an exciting update on Jumanji 4. The previous films have earned lucrative returns at the worldwide box office. Before revealing what the Jumanji star has shared on the upcoming installment, let’s find which Jumanji movie has earned the highest return on its budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film was released in 1995, and it features Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth. The franchise was revived in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, followed by another sequel in 2019.

3. Jumanji (1995)

Worldwide collection – $262.8 million

Budget – $65 million

Directed by Joe Johnston, the OG film focuses on a supernatural board game that releases jungle-based hazards on its players with every turn they take. It collected 4x its budget.

2. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Worldwide collection – $801.7 million

Budget – $125 million

It is the second film in the Dwayne Johnson-led Jumanji film franchise. Jake Kasdan’s film is a box office success featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman reprising their roles from the previous film. Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito joined the cast in this movie, and it raked in 6.4x the budget in its box office run.

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Worldwide collection – $962.5 million

Budget – $90 million

Jake Kasdan also directed this, and with this movie, the Jumanji film series has been rebooted. The story follows a group of teens who discover the Jumanji video game, two decades after the original events. Transported into the game as adult avatars, they must complete a dangerous quest alongside a player trapped inside since 1996. This movie achieved the highest return on budget, which is over 10 times its investment.

Jumanji Films – Best Return On Budget

Based on the budget and collection data, here’s how the Jumanji films performed and ranked in terms of earnings-to-budget ratios:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) – 10.7x Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – 6.4x Jumanji (1995) – 4.0x

Dwayne Johnson’s latest update on Jumanji 4

Dwayne Johnson shared pictures and videos from a table read session for the upcoming Jumanji 4 movie. Among others, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan can be seen in this social media post. The post read, “Officially kicking off production of JUMANJI, at our cast table read in Los Angeles – where we will film as well. What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure. Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film. Amazing to get the whole gang back together, and our jaws were hurting from laughing so hard.” Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Advertisement

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: One Battle After Another North America Box Office Day 46: Inches Away From Surpassing Marvel’s First Successful Movie’s Domestic Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News