It’s Mother’s Day, and a lot of celebrities took to their social media to wish their moms. Often, Indian celebrities have expressed their love to their mothers and shared how they were their strongest support system throughout their careers. Ram Charan is one such celeb who shares a strong bond with his mother, Surekha Konidela.

Ram Charan and his mother, Surekha Konidela, have often given everyone mother-son goals. Despite his hectic career, the actor makes sure he spends enough time with his mom. We have mentioned five activities Ram enjoys doing with his mother.

5 Heartwarming Reasons Why Ram Charan & His Mom Are Mother-Son Goals –

Cooking As a Love Language

Ram Charan and his mother love food. The RRR actor once cooked a delicious paneer tikka dish for his mom.

Affectionate Bond

Ram and his mother, Surekha Konidela, share a warm bond. Whether it’s a joyous or emotional occasion, Ram never forgets to hug his mother.

Childhood Memories

Ram Charan’s childhood has been memorable because of his parents, especially his mother. Their throwback pics always win the internet.

Special Family Member

Ram and Surekha’s bond is the strongest. But the Game Changer actor and his mother love their furry companion Rhyme the most.

Buttering Up

Ram knows the ways through his mother’s heart. The actor is an expert in buttering up whenever he wants something from his dear mom.

Well, we are in awe of how adorable Ram Charan and his mother look in every picture the actor shares on social media with her. He truly knows how to express his love and respect for his mother.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by S Shankar, the political action thriller is expected to be released in theatres in September of this year. The actor also has RC 16 in his lineup. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

