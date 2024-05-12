From Bollywood celebs celebrating Mother’s Day to South superstar Allu Arjun landing in legal trouble, a lot has happened in the entertainment world. Ed Sheeran has the internet swooning as his video of imitating Pushpa 2 star went viral on social media. Your daily dose of the top Bollywood, South, and Television news is here. Keep scrolling for more.

On the OTT front, Bigg Boss OTT 3’s host has yet to be selected as Salman Khan will not be available to host due to his busy schedule. Some exciting names have come in the mix.

Bollywood actors and actresses celebrate Mother’s Day and share pictures and videos on social media. From Kajol to Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana shared heartfelt notes. Alia Bhatt reveals which Indian and Western celebs inspire her. Meanwhile, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah star Gurucharan Singh’s missing case, police investigated the long-running show’s actors about pending salaries.

Mother’s Day 2024-

Bollywood star Sunny Deol shared a playful video of him with his mother, Prakash Kaur, enjoying the snow on Mother’s Day.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, wrote an emotional note on this day as they celebrate their first Mother’s Day without their father. He wrote on his Twitter handle, “This is our first Mother’s Day without papa. But you can be both, mama. You’ve always divine been a feminine. You can also imbibe your masculine. You can be whatever you want to be…”

Kajol also penned a heartwarming note for her mother, Tanuja, that read, “Weird moms build character! At least, that’s what I’ve heard… Don’t worry, mom. I will continue with our happy tradition. And off course the tradition of laughing our heads off at jokes only you and I get #HappyMothersDay.”

Alia Bhatt’s Inspirations-

Recently, the Bollywood diva stole hearts with her enchanting look at the Met Gala 2024. As per Pinkvilla’s report, Alia Bhatt names her inspirations in the entertainment world in her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India. Alia is inspired by Kate Winslet for her “incredible range and resilience.” She is also fond of Taylor Swift and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Jigra star also mentioned Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shreya Ghoshal’s names. She said, “These women embrace their journeys with such élan and ease—that authenticity is what I aim to bring to my roles.”

Ed Sheeran grasped by the Pushpa effect-

Ed Sheeran came to India for his concert, and during that time, he interacted with many Indian celebs, including Bollywood’s King, Shah Rukh Khan. Now, a video of the English singer from The Great Indian Kapil Show went viral on social media as Pushpa 2: The Rule official X handle posted it. Sheeran mimics Allu Arjun’s Jhukega Nahi Sala gesture from Pushpa: The Rise. Check out the video here-

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in legal trouble-

According to India Today’s report, Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyal filed the case against Allu Arjun and his politician friend MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Ramachandra accused them of violating the Model Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh Nandyal. Check out the complete news here.

Double Ismart’s audio rights get purchased by a renowned music label-

This sequel to iSmart Shankar marks the reunion of Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh. It has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Pothineni in lead roles. According to 123Telugu’s report, the esteemed music label Aditya Music has purchased the audio rights of the movie at a staggering amount. However, the amount has not been revealed.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has yet to get its host-

Salman Khan will not be able to host the Bigg Boss OTT 3 according to Pinkvilla’s report, and not only that, Bollywood celebs like Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor are being considered to step in as the host. The source said, “Salman Khan is facing date issues; however, makers are keen on having him onboard. In case Khan’s schedule didn’t work out, makers have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host the show.”

TMKOC actors questioned in Gurucharan Singh’s missing case-

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh exited the popular show in 2020. According to News 18’s report, Delhi Police visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah to question them about pending salaries.

The report stated, “This week, Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumors related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago.”

