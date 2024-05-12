Indian playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has worked in numerous movies and has lent his voice to many actors. He is now in the news for an unusual reason, not in India but in Egypt. The celebrated singer is being recognized there for his uncanny resemblance with the late Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak. The singer himself shared the picture on his social media site.

The singer is often in the news for his controversial statements in the media. From Shah Rukh Khan to Pakistani artist Ghulam Ali, he has dragged some big names into his remarks. In the wake of the Uri attacks, the esteemed singer called out the Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir launching a rant on social media, calling them shameless. Even last year, he stirred the media by claiming that the Jawan actor is a very commercial man who uses people and removes anyone who is on his way to success.

For the unversed, Hosni Mubarak was an Egyptian politician and military officer who served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011. In 2020, Hosni passed away at the age of 91. A few years ago, Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared a collage of himself with the late Egyptian president’s picture on his Instagram, with the title song of Main Khiladi Tu Anari in the background. In the caption, he wrote, “Wow!! I am trending in #Egypt #HosniMubarak.” In the comments, he added, “See you soon, my dear friends. My families are there.. in #Egypt. I love you, Egypt.”

People from Egypt showered their love for the singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on social media. One of the users wrote, “You look A LOT like our beloved late President, Hosni Mubarak! God bless you and bless his soul.. “

Another said, “You look like our beloved last president, moubark RIP♥️you make all the Egyptian people happy to see him again in your face and your voice thanks wish for you all the best.”

One person said, “You are the next president of Egypt. I will definitely elect you. You resemble our late president Mohamed Mubarak, as if you are exactly his copy in parallel worlds.”

“Come to Egypt,” told one person.

And, “The weird thing Is the same voice too.”

Meanwhile, Indian users have contrasting reactions to this piece of information. Users share their amusing remarks as more such collages of the singer and the late president go viral online.

One user mocked, “You think that’s crazy? Wait till you hear about Abhijeet’s views on literally everything.”

Another said, “Leke jaao Sir ko.”

One quipped, “Take him. Biggest service to swacchta abhiyan.”

A person asked, “We don’t let our garbage go waste Recycle it please Egypt.”

Another commented, “Take him Egypt! We don’t want him.”

“Failed in India.. succeeded in Egypt,” wrote one user.

And, “Ok we will happily parcel him.”

In an interview with News Lines, Abhijeet Bhattacharya reacted to this news of his resemblance with Hosni Mubarak. The singer said, “My social media has been flooded with comments in the last three weeks. Initially, I thought I was being spammed. Even though I cannot understand Arabic, I am overwhelmed with the love and response from the entire Arab community.”

Abhijeet continued, “My understanding is that people feel that after the former leader died, he came to India and took refuge in my body. So they are apologizing to him and want him to return to help them solve the problems the country has been facing, such as rising inflation, and that they will listen to everything that he says.”

What are your thoughts on this?

