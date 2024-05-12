In very sad news, Kannada and Telugu actress Pavithra Jayaram died in a road accident on May 12. She was traveling with her family in a car that lost its control and hit a divider before ramming into a speeding truck in Hyderabad.

Fans and co-stars are mourning the actress’s demise. They have been dropping condolence messages on her Instagram posts. A fan reacted to the shocking news and wrote, “Seriously, listening to this news, I got to know that life is really unpredictable. Anything can happen at any moment. I request everyone to be careful. “

Another fan commented, “It’s so hard to digest this! I WISH IT WAS FAKE NEWS.” The actress was best known for her role in the Telugu TV series Trinayani. Her character, Thilottama, was much loved.

Pavitra Jayaram’s co-actor from Trinayani mourned her demise on his social media account. Sameeip Acharyaa wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It’s unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.” Actress Pallavi Gowda wrote, “Miss You Chikki, please come back.”

The accident occurred near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Free Press Journal stated, “The actress’ car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. The accident took place while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka.”

Pavitra Jayaram posted a beautiful video with her husband, Challa Chandu, on her Instagram a day before the accident. Notifications for this last post have been turned off, but fans are still commenting on other posts and offering condolences to the actress’s family. Challa Chandu played her on-screen brother in Trinayani.

Pavitra Jayaram was traveling with three other members of her family who were brutally injured in the accident.

May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti.

