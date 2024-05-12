Allu Arjun recently campaigned for his political friend and MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, who belongs to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Arjun was present at the rally with his wife, Sneha Reddy. The actor and his wife were in Nandyal at Ravi Chandra’s house to show support to him. A lot of people, at least hundreds of them, gathered to see the Pushpa 2 actor, his wife, and the politician.

When Allu Arjun was in Nandyal, he made it clear to the media that he wasn’t there for any political party. The Arya star attended the campaign only to show support for his friend, Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Well, it looks like things have backfired on the actor.

Case Filed Against Allu Arjun

A report by India Today mentions that a case has been registered against Allu Arjun and his MLA friend, Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. The duo is accused of allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh Nandyal. When the Pushpa 2 star and his wife attended the campaign, a large crowd gathered outside the MLA’s house. Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyal filed the case against the duo. Ramachandra has been assigned the task of overseeing the elections in that constituency.

The report further mentions that Ravi Chandra didn’t get permission before inviting Allu Arjun to Saturday’s gathering. The duo was charged with violating Section 144.

“Usually, politicians rarely appear in their constituency after winning, but Ravi Garu spends 4-5 months in a year in the constituency only, working for the welfare of people,” said Allu Arjun during the campaign.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The Telugu action thriller is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

Must Read: Ramayana: Trouble Intensifies For Ranbir Kapoor – Sai Pallavi Film As Madhu Mantena Threatens Legal Action Over Payments, Will Producer Yash Come To Rescue?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News