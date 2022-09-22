TV and film actor Rohit Saraf revealed the reason for doing more romantic dramas and movies rather than choosing other genres.

Rohit said: “There is something about romantic drama that drives me towards it. I honestly enjoy it a lot. The word ‘Ishq’ is mentioned in my films because there is no sort of Ishq in real life, so I do it in my reel life.”

The 25-year old actor Rohit Saraf started his career with TV shows and went on to do movies such as ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Hichki’ and others.

Rohit Saraf appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma ‘ to promote his film ‘Vikram Vedha’ along with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bhiyani, Satyadeep Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Gayatri and Pushkar.

Saif also told the host that Rohit Saraf is right in his choices as far movies and scripts are concerned.

“It’s his age to do genres of this kind,” Saif Ali Khan hinting at Rohit Saraf added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

