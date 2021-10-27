Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor had made his acting debut in 2003 when he had starred in the rom-com Ishq Vishk. The movie had made him an overnight sensation. Recently word has come out that the Shahid and Amrita Rao Starrer’s sequel is on the track and the writers have started working on its script.

The movie was famous for many reasons one of which was the amazing chemistry between the Kabir Singh actor and Amrita. The on-screen duo went on to give us 3 other blockbusters together which included Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah, Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and John Matthew Matthan’s Shikhar.

Reports of Ishq Vishk 2 have been going around for a while now and it is been confirmed by Pinkvilla that the iconic rom-com is going to work on its sequel. “Producer Ramesh Taurani is extremely excited about Ishq Vishk, and his writers have already begun work on the script. Development on it had been halted for a while because of the pandemic and a few other projects that were already in the pipeline. But work on the second part has begun once again, and Mr Taurani will start looking for a director and the actors as soon as the final script is locked,” notifies a source close to the development.

Along with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, we also witnessed Vishal Malhotra, Shenaz Treasury, Neelima Azeem, and Satish Shah, among many others staring in the movie.

On the professional front, Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, was recently released on the big screens and has received a great response from the spectators. While talking about its sequel with Pinkvilla, Taurani said, “Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team.”

